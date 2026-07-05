Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 11,600 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $220,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $157.34 and a one year high of $236.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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