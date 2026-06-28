Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 150,600 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,700 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 150,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 50.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $160,844,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,308,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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