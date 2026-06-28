Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 7.2%

EME opened at $800.67 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $856.74 and its 200 day moving average is $763.19. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $516.91 and a 12-month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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