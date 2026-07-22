Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,921,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 91,683 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 605,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $65,942,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,927 shares of the company's stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 386,240 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $8,501,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,019,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,442,672.58. This trade represents a 27.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 51,004 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,145,039.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,336,095.60. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 851,484 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,045 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report).

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