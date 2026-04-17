Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,501 shares of the company's stock after selling 317,124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.60% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 333,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 470,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $6,192,099.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,301,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,658.21. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $1,881,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 516,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,746.90. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,479,941 shares of company stock worth $35,758,311 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

See Also

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