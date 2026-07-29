ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979,429 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 483,620 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSHA

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 936,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,843,198.40. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.48% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 14.04 and a current ratio of 14.04. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taysha Gene Therapies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taysha Gene Therapies wasn't on the list.

While Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here