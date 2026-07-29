ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX - Free Report) by 759.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,717 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 201,223 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Viking Therapeutics worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,077 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.66. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company's pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company's lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

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