ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $46,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,177.71. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $131.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SXT. Weiss Ratings raised Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sensient Technologies

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensient Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensient Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sensient Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here