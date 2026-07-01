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Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
Addus HomeCare logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • SG Americas Securities LLC significantly increased its stake in Addus HomeCare, boosting holdings by 176% in Q1 to 27,303 shares valued at about $2.56 million.
  • Addus HomeCare reported better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter, with EPS of $1.62 topping estimates, while revenue rose 7.7% year over year to $363.5 million.
  • Analyst views remain mixed but generally positive, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $131, though Barclays and Weiss Ratings recently turned more cautious.
  • Interested in Addus HomeCare? Here are five stocks we like better.

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 176.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,303 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company's stock worth $157,837,000 after purchasing an additional 268,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,605 shares of the company's stock worth $140,531,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,243 shares of the company's stock worth $110,467,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,229 shares of the company's stock worth $75,412,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,256 shares of the company's stock worth $78,729,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company's stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,668.67. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 966 shares of company stock valued at $90,168. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.00.

View Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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