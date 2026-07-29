Adelante Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 396,348 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 1.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $25,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $710,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $147,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,937,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $99,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,690,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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