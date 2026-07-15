Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore set a $65.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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