Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $77.56 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,365 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 73,648 shares of the software giant's stock worth $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 214,478 shares of the software giant's stock worth $103,726,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,047 shares of the software giant's stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,226 shares of the software giant's stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the software giant's stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and Nvidia teased “a new era of PC,” with reports pointing to new Surface hardware and a possible AI-focused chip announcement at Computex, which could refresh the Windows/PC upgrade cycle. Article Title

Microsoft and Nvidia teased “a new era of PC,” with reports pointing to new Surface hardware and a possible AI-focused chip announcement at Computex, which could refresh the Windows/PC upgrade cycle. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Microsoft will unveil a new coding model and other in-house AI tools at next week’s Build conference reinforce the company’s AI monetization story and support sentiment around GitHub Copilot and Azure demand. Article Title

Reports that Microsoft will unveil a new coding model and other in-house AI tools at next week’s Build conference reinforce the company’s AI monetization story and support sentiment around GitHub Copilot and Azure demand. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with revenue growth of 18.3% and better-than-expected EPS, helping investors justify the stock’s premium valuation.

Microsoft’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with revenue growth of 18.3% and better-than-expected EPS, helping investors justify the stock’s premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish writeups and analyst commentary say MSFT still has room to run because Azure, M365 cloud, and AI revenue are expanding faster than the broader software market. Article Title

Several bullish writeups and analyst commentary say MSFT still has room to run because Azure, M365 cloud, and AI revenue are expanding faster than the broader software market. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is also drawing attention from investors, fund managers, and even congressional buyers, which supports the stock’s defensive-growth reputation but does not change fundamentals on its own.

Microsoft is also drawing attention from investors, fund managers, and even congressional buyers, which supports the stock’s defensive-growth reputation but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: A TechCrunch report says Microsoft is facing backlash for threatening a security researcher over unpatched bugs and code disclosure, adding some reputational noise ahead of Build. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $450.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.62. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $356.28 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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