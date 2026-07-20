Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,870 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $92,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TrustBank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $237.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $376.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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