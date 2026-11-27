Summit Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,939 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $25,419,000. Adobe makes up 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the software company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,658 shares of the software company's stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Drystone LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,034 shares of the software company's stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

More Adobe News

Investors following ADBE have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s record operating cash flow, subscription growth and $24.55 billion in remaining share-repurchase authorization could support larger buybacks, potentially boosting earnings per share. Article: Adobe's Cash Flow Strengthens: Can It Support Bigger Share Buybacks?

Adobe’s record operating cash flow, subscription growth and $24.55 billion in remaining share-repurchase authorization could support larger buybacks, potentially boosting earnings per share. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s freemium approach is driving user growth, and Firefly monetization is increasing. However, the coverage raises the key question of how effectively free users will convert to paid subscriptions. Article: Can Adobe's Freemium Strategy Win More Users Amid AI Competition?

Adobe’s freemium approach is driving user growth, and Firefly monetization is increasing. However, the coverage raises the key question of how effectively free users will convert to paid subscriptions. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe forecasts $47.5 billion in online spending during Cyber Week and $275.1 billion over the holiday season. The outlook and reported use of AI shopping tools may showcase demand for Adobe’s commerce insights, but the article does not quantify a direct revenue impact. Article: Adobe $47.5 Billion in Online Spend Expected Over Black Friday + Cyber Monday

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $232.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $242.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.12 and a 52 week high of $362.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The software company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 65.65%. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho set a $260.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $282.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $12,603,285.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,724 shares in the company, valued at $59,578,348.68. This trade represents a 17.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc. develops software and services for creating, managing and delivering digital content. Founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California, and serves customers around the world, including individuals, businesses and public-sector organizations. Its Creative Cloud products include tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro for image editing, graphic design, video production and other creative work. Adobe also offers Firefly, a family of generative artificial intelligence tools designed to support creative workflows.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report