Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,015 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Adobe worth $166,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $322,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,030 shares of the software company's stock worth $34,525,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $3,578,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the software company's stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 34.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,712 shares of the software company's stock worth $185,643,000 after acquiring an additional 193,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage on Adobe with a “moderate buy” rating and a $300 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

CLSA initiated coverage on Adobe with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: One article highlighted Adobe’s growth profile and argued the stock may still offer value despite the selloff, suggesting some investors see the pullback as overdone. Zacks

One article highlighted Adobe’s and argued the stock may still offer value despite the selloff, suggesting some investors see the pullback as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is continuing to add AI features, including multiple AI tools in its experimental camera app, which shows ongoing product innovation but is not yet a clear near-term revenue catalyst. MSN

Adobe is continuing to add AI features, including multiple AI tools in its experimental camera app, which shows ongoing product innovation but is not yet a clear near-term revenue catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s chief people officer sold a small number of shares for tax withholding, a routine insider transaction that does not by itself signal a major change in outlook. The Motley Fool

The company’s chief people officer sold a small number of shares for tax withholding, a routine insider transaction that does not by itself signal a major change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe to underweight and cut its price target to $240 from $365, citing concerns about free-tier offerings pressuring subscriptions, leadership changes, and AI monetization risks. Yahoo Finance

Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe to and cut its price target to from $365, citing concerns about free-tier offerings pressuring subscriptions, leadership changes, and AI monetization risks. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst note said Adobe’s roughly 40% decline from its 52-week high reflects AI monetization doubts , slower near-term ARR growth, and uncertainty around leadership strategy. Zacks

Another analyst note said Adobe’s roughly 40% decline from its 52-week high reflects , slower near-term ARR growth, and uncertainty around leadership strategy. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary this week also tied Adobe’s weakness to AI-related competitive pressure across software stocks, keeping sentiment cautious. Financial Post

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $218.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.88. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $376.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $271.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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