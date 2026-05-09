Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,184 shares of the software company's stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 190.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $253.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Article Title

Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Article Title

Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Article Title

Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Article Title

Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Article Title

Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe has also been in the news for a recent pullback after a six-session rally, indicating short-term volatility rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

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