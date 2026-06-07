Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,210 shares of the software company's stock after selling 48,186 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $73,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,027,170,000 after purchasing an additional 414,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,275,165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair cut shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $337.62.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Adobe and kept a $350 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This suggests some analysts still see attractive valuation and earnings potential ahead. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Adobe and kept a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This suggests some analysts still see attractive valuation and earnings potential ahead. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Adobe’s June 11 fiscal Q2 earnings report say Wall Street expects earnings growth and a potential beat, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in stronger than expected. Yahoo Finance

Multiple previews ahead of Adobe’s say Wall Street expects earnings growth and a potential beat, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in stronger than expected. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this week highlighted that Adobe is getting closer to choosing its next CEO, with internal and external candidates under review. Leadership transition talk adds uncertainty, but it could also be viewed as a strategic reset in the AI era. Yahoo Finance

Coverage this week highlighted that Adobe is getting closer to choosing its next CEO, with internal and external candidates under review. Leadership transition talk adds uncertainty, but it could also be viewed as a strategic reset in the AI era. Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety continues to build around Adobe’s competitive moat, with one recent article arguing that AI could threaten the “Adobe era” and help explain why the stock has fallen sharply from its 2025 highs. The Motley Fool

Investor anxiety continues to build around Adobe’s competitive moat, with one recent article arguing that AI could threaten the “Adobe era” and help explain why the stock has fallen sharply from its 2025 highs. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also noted Adobe has been falling more than the broader market, reflecting ongoing skepticism ahead of earnings and broader concerns about growth durability. Zacks

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $251.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $419.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $245.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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