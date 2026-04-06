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Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its Adobe stake by 6.5% in Q4, selling 27,886 shares and finishing the period with 400,346 shares valued at about $140.12 million (roughly 0.10% of the company).
  • Q1 beat: Adobe topped estimates with $6.06 EPS (vs. $5.87 est.) and $6.40B revenue, and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 23.30–23.50, yet analysts remain mixed with a consensus "Hold" rating and a $343.88 price target.
  • Despite 81.79% institutional ownership, sentiment is mixed as the CFO sold shares and headlines include an alleged data breach claim, potential legal actions, and concerns about AI commoditization that could pressure the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,346 shares of the software company's stock after selling 27,886 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.10% of Adobe worth $140,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Adobe by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company's stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 185.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company's stock valued at $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock valued at $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock worth $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $242.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.15 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $343.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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