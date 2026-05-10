Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,002 shares of the software company's stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Adobe were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,593,054,000 after acquiring an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after acquiring an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,700,850,000 after acquiring an additional 414,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Article Title

Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Article Title

Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Article Title

Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Article Title

Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Article Title

Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe has also been in the news for a recent pullback after a six-session rally, indicating short-term volatility rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Article Title

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $253.04 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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