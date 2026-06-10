Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997,588 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 148,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.97% of Adobe worth $1,399,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.1% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $245.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $419.82. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $331.65.

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Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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