Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 19,590 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's holdings in Apple were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $312.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.31.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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