Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,473 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,478 shares of company stock worth $18,567,013. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $354.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.89. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $397.44. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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