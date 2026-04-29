Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 19,309 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 4.3%

AEIS stock opened at $369.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.83 and a fifty-two week high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The firm's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $25,448,649.12. The trade was a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,567,013. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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