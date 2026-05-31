Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $151,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.62 and a 52-week high of $527.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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