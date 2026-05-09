Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.84.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 11.4%

AMD opened at $455.19 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $456.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. The firm has a market cap of $742.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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