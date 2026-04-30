Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $337.11 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $352.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $549.60 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler and Big Tech spending outlooks underpin AI‑chip demand — reports show hyperscalers (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta) are planning very large AI infrastructure outlays, and commentary around Big Tech earnings is supporting chip names including AMD. Barron's: What Big Tech Earnings Mean for AI Chips

Hyperscaler and Big Tech spending outlooks underpin AI‑chip demand — reports show hyperscalers (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta) are planning very large AI infrastructure outlays, and commentary around Big Tech earnings is supporting chip names including AMD. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting targets and upgrading coverage — Susquehanna and other firms have raised price targets/ratings (Susquehanna bumped its PT to $375), citing accelerating server CPU share gains and GPU ramps that support upside into earnings. Susquehanna Raises AMD Price Target

Analysts are lifting targets and upgrading coverage — Susquehanna and other firms have raised price targets/ratings (Susquehanna bumped its PT to $375), citing accelerating server CPU share gains and GPU ramps that support upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Product/event cadence and partner wins increase visibility — AMD announced its "Advancing AI 2026" developer event (and reporting of multi‑GW Meta GPU commitments has surfaced), giving the market a line of sight on upcoming Instinct GPU and EPYC roadmap news that could boost sentiment. AMD Announces Advancing AI 2026

Product/event cadence and partner wins increase visibility — AMD announced its "Advancing AI 2026" developer event (and reporting of multi‑GW Meta GPU commitments has surfaced), giving the market a line of sight on upcoming Instinct GPU and EPYC roadmap news that could boost sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed but executed under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan — an EVP sold ~31,320 shares at ~$350; pre‑arranged plans reduce the negative read for investors but attract attention. Papermaster Form 4

Insider sale disclosed but executed under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan — an EVP sold ~31,320 shares at ~$350; pre‑arranged plans reduce the negative read for investors but attract attention. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings due May 5 is the near‑term catalyst — AMD’s recent track record of beats gives it a path to validate current optimism, so results will likely be the primary driver of the next leg of the move. Zacks: AMD Earnings Preview

Q1 earnings due May 5 is the near‑term catalyst — AMD’s recent track record of beats gives it a path to validate current optimism, so results will likely be the primary driver of the next leg of the move. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user miss sparked a sector pullback — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets have prompted broad concern about near‑term AI infrastructure spend, which directly weighed on AMD and other AI‑chip suppliers. Blockonomi: OpenAI Shortfall

OpenAI revenue/user miss sparked a sector pullback — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets have prompted broad concern about near‑term AI infrastructure spend, which directly weighed on AMD and other AI‑chip suppliers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking after a rapid run — Northland’s cut to Market Perform and institutional trimming have amplified selling pressure following AMD’s big rally, creating short‑term volatility. Barchart: Analyst Downgrade

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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