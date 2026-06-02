Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 91,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $294,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 186,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Vantus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $510.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $527.20. The stock has a market cap of $831.82 billion, a PE ratio of 167.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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