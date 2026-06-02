Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $510.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $527.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.82 billion, a PE ratio of 167.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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