Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.1% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.62 and a 1-year high of $527.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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