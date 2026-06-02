Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 33,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on AMD to $615 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside.

Mizuho raised its price target on AMD to $615 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: AMD extended AM5 platform support through 2029 and introduced new Ryzen X3D gaming chips, which may help sustain demand in its PC lineup. What's Going On With AMD Stock Monday?

AMD extended AM5 platform support through 2029 and introduced new Ryzen X3D gaming chips, which may help sustain demand in its PC lineup. Positive Sentiment: AMD joined DriveNets as an investor in the networking software firm’s $410 million funding round, highlighting AMD’s exposure to surging demand for AI infrastructure. DriveNets secures $410 million in latest funding round, AMD joins as investor

AMD joined DriveNets as an investor in the networking software firm’s $410 million funding round, highlighting AMD’s exposure to surging demand for AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s Taiwan AI commitment and Venice EPYC production ramp reinforce its long-term AI/data-center growth strategy, but these are more about execution than an immediate stock catalyst.

AMD’s Taiwan AI commitment and Venice EPYC production ramp reinforce its long-term AI/data-center growth strategy, but these are more about execution than an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s launch of the RTX Spark PC chip is seen as a direct challenge to AMD’s core PC processor business, and investors are weighing the risk of tougher competition in AI PCs. Nvidia Just Derailed the Chip Rally. Intel, AMD Are Falling Sharply.

Nvidia’s launch of the RTX Spark PC chip is seen as a direct challenge to AMD’s core PC processor business, and investors are weighing the risk of tougher competition in AI PCs. Negative Sentiment: New U.S. export guidance tightening chip shipments to Chinese entities overseas could limit some AI chip sales opportunities, including for AMD’s MI350x. Nvidia and AMD face new export limits on China subsidiaries

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $510.13 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $527.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.70. The company has a market capitalization of $831.82 billion, a PE ratio of 167.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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