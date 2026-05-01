Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $354.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $354.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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