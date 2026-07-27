Advent International L.P. Raises Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Advent International L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 167.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Transdigm Group comprises 0.5% of Advent International L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advent International L.P.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $20,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,192,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,236.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,269.42.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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