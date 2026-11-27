Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 290,319 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $99,893,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.73 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.69. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Top Alphabet Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors remain constructive: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying the pullback, while a separate report says Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine sharply increased its Alphabet stake. Such buying may support confidence, although it does not resolve the spending concerns. Lebenthal on buying Alphabet Lone Pine raised its Alphabet stake

Some investors remain constructive: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying the pullback, while a separate report says Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine sharply increased its Alphabet stake. Such buying may support confidence, although it does not resolve the spending concerns. Neutral Sentiment: ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. ETF flows in Alphabet

ETFs were reported as net sellers of $48.8 million in GOOGL on Nov. 24. This is a modest flow signal and does not establish a broader shift in investor demand. Negative Sentiment: AI investment costs and cash flow are the clearest pressure points. Reports cite $51.4 billion in third-quarter capital spending and negative $9.1 billion in free cash flow; rising debt-insurance costs have also fueled concern about how hyperscalers will fund the AI buildout. Alphabet’s spending and cash flow AI debt-insurance costs hit records

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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