Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $50,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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