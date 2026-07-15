Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,575,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $406,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 475.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,838,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $224,327,000 after buying an additional 6,475,786 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 672.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $98,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,783 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,395 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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