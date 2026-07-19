Advisors Preferred LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $401.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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