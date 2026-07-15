Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 143.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.2%

GMAB opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report).

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