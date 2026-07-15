Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 40,754 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 359.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $390,033.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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