AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,402,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255,083 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock worth $786,190,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,060,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $435,760,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,727. This represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 934,459 shares of company stock valued at $31,122,931 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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