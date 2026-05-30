AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,375 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 9.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 71,275 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 19,003 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 45,972 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leadership remains intact, with market coverage noting that AI-driven stocks are helping push broader indexes and Nasdaq futures higher despite geopolitical noise and softer trading volume. S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Futures Rise As AI-Driven Tech Rally Overpowers 'Defensive' Iran Strikes: ONDS, NBIS, RCAT, SNOW In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: A separate market note said pre-market trading was mostly up, suggesting continued support for risk assets and large-cap growth exposure like QQQ. Pre-Markets Mostly Up on Lower Volume, Trade & Inventory Reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer sentiment hit a record low, but the same report argued the broader economy remains solid, which could keep investors focused on growth stocks rather than a sharp recession trade-off. Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low - Economy Stays Solid
- Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warned about stretched valuations, “liquidity bubble” concerns, and the possibility that value stocks or other global ETFs could outperform tech, which may temper enthusiasm for QQQ if sentiment turns. This Global ETF Beat the Nasdaq-100 for Most of the Past Year. Should You Buy It? The AI Black Box: SpaceX, Hyperscalers, And The Liquidity Bubble Beneath The Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Higher-for-longer interest-rate commentary and inflation concerns could pressure growth multiples, especially for the large-cap tech names that dominate QQQ. The Fed Needs To Invert The Yield Curve And Hike To Above 5 Percent PCE Inflation Surges Further Away From Fed's Target, Now Nearly Double The Fed's Target, And 5+ Years Above Target
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage on weak chip stocks and talk that the Nasdaq recently lagged due to semiconductor softness highlights a risk to QQQ’s biggest holdings if AI and semiconductor momentum fades. Dow Closes At Record Highs On Iran Truce Optimism, While Nasdaq Snaps Four-Day Win Streak On Weak Chip Stocks — META, BA, AAL, DY, VRRM In Focus
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of QQQ opened at $738.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $511.93 and a fifty-two week high of $741.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $652.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.95.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.
While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.