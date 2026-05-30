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AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 9,025 shares and leaving it with 93,375 shares valued at about $57.4 million. QQQ remains the firm’s second-largest holding, making up 9.6% of its portfolio.
  • Other institutional investors were mixed, with several adding to QQQ while others trimmed or initiated positions. Overall, 44.58% of QQQ is held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Recent market commentary around QQQ is mostly supportive of tech and AI-driven growth, but risks remain from higher interest rates, inflation concerns, and weakness in semiconductor stocks, which could weigh on the Nasdaq-heavy ETF.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,375 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 9.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 71,275 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 19,003 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 45,972 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $738.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $511.93 and a fifty-two week high of $741.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $652.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.95.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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