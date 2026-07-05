AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,837 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $860,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,522 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

In other news, Director William Dean Donovan sold 50,000 shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $377,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,946,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,213,217. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

VLRS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 50.26% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLRS

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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