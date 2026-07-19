Advisortrust Partners LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Advisortrust Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 321.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,853,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

JNJ opened at $252.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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