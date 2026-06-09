Advocacy Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Advocacy Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 566.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,622 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,821 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock worth $638,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:CHD opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here