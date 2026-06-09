Advocacy Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,163 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Advocacy Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1,611.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,090 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 47,163 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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