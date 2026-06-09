Advocacy Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Advocacy Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,749.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,499.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,348.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,779.29. The company has a market cap of $687.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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