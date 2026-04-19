AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,880 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $598.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $469.21 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $479.21 and its 200 day moving average is $514.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,308.72. This represents a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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