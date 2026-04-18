AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,112 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 18,804 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $443,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $216,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE HD opened at $349.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.71. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 65.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here