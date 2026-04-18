AE Wealth Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 1,285.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,533 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 63,586 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 7,683.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $169,768,000 after purchasing an additional 730,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1,337.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 575,637 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $121,995,000 after purchasing an additional 535,603 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 380.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,603 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $153,202,000 after purchasing an additional 528,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 93.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 907,735 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 438,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.1% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,326,827 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $304,480,000 after buying an additional 437,166 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $207.70 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $258.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day moving average is $217.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Republic Services's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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