AE Wealth Management LLC Has $24.82 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,604 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,145 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 70,438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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