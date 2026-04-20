AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 769.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,369 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BWX Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $213,691,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 105,879 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BWX Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,636 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 32.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,939 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.60.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $234.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average of $197.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $241.82. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. BWX Technologies's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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